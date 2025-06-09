Hard work pays off for Malolo

At the start of the season, Malolo set an ambitious goal, to reach the Skipper Cup final.

But what began as a distant dream has now become a remarkable reality.

Team Manager Semi Cabelotu admitted that the target initially seemed out of reach.

Article continues after advertisement

However, as the team gradually gained momentum and secured their place in the knockout stages, the possibility of reaching the final began to feel more attainable.

Victories over powerhouse teams Nadi and Nadroga proved that Malolo has the talent and determination to compete among the best in the country according to Cabenalotu.

“Our target when we started the season was to finish in the top eight, but we managed to reach the final. We had put a challenge to the boys where we said we wanted to reach the final. However, we all had faith these bunch of boys had what it takes to reach this far.”

Cabelotu shared that there were moments when the team doubted whether their goal could be achieved, but through faith, discipline, and hard work, they have managed to defy expectations and make history.

The Skipper Cup final will take place at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and fans can catch the action live on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.