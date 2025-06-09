Flying Fijians overcome red-card setback

Nacani Boginisoko made his debut against Japan.[Pic:Fiji Rugby]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have made a winning start to Jake White’s tenure as head coach, overcoming a red-card setback to defeat Japan 34–28 in a thrilling international Test.

Fiji showed resilience and composure to secure the six-point victory on Japanese soil, spoiling the hosts’ centenary rugby celebrations in the process.

The match was locked at 21-all at halftime after Fiji lost Motikai Murray to a yellow card in the 34th minute, which was subsequently upgraded to a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Forced to play with 14 men, the Flying Fijians faced a challenging second half against a Japanese side looking to capitalise on its numerical advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Fiji maintained its defensive intensity and continued to threaten in attack, refusing to allow the setback to dictate the outcome.

Tries from Kitione Salawa, captain Tevita Ikanivere, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Terio Tamani proved crucial, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula adding conversions and Ben Volavola contributing penalty goals.

The Flying Fijians held their nerve in the closing stages to seal an important victory, giving White a positive start as Fiji builds momentum for its upcoming international campaign.

Taina