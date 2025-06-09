Belgian protesters and police skirmish at anti-government demonstrations in Brussels

[Source: Reuters]

Belgian police used tear gas and pepper spray as ​they clashed in Brussels on Saturday with anti-government ‌demonstrators calling for better conditions in the education system, Reuters witnesses and Belgian media reported.

The clashes came after hundreds of mainly young ​protesters gathered in a continuation of rallies that have ​taken place in recent months, calling for more funding ⁠for education and accusing police of excessive violence.

The clashes ​were much smaller and less violent than those that took ​place last week in Belgium and — on a far larger scale — in neighbouring France.

In one incident in Brussels on Saturday, protesters ran and ​fell to the ground as police pursued them, with ​officers hitting and kicking one demonstrator, Reuters witnesses saw.

Protesters threw road signs ‌and ⁠other items onto a pile of rental scooters and bicycles and attempted to set it on fire.

In another incident, police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters, ​multiple Belgian media ​outlets reported.

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Brussels ⁠police said in a statement at the end of the afternoon that no major ​incidents had taken place.

They said they had ​taken ⁠measures “to guarantee the maintenance of public order and the security of everyone”.

Police officers temporarily detained five people for disturbing public ⁠order ​and detained four more for possessing ​prohibited weapons and for inciting rioting, the statement said.