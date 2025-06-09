Nadroga and Nadi in Skipper Cup final

[Pic:Nadroga Rugby/Facebook]

Nadroga staged a late comeback to defeat Tailevu 37-32 and secure their place in the Skipper Cup final against Nadi next Saturday.

The Stallions came out firing, scoring twice to take an early 12-0 lead.

Tailevu responded through their inside centre, who powered over for a try to close the gap.

However, Nadroga hit back almost immediately, with prop Timoci Sauvoli pushing through the defence to extend their lead to 17-7.

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A penalty from Tailevu fly-half Kini Douglas reduced the deficit before Nadroga added three points of their own.

Douglas then scored from a maul inside Nadroga’s 22-metre area to bring the score to 20-15 at half-time.

Nadroga struck straight after the break when halfback Aminiasi Natoga sliced through the defence for a 30-metre run, extending their lead to 27-15.

Tailevu fought back through hooker Manueli Maisamoa, who scored after a series of pick-and-drives to make it 27-22.

The momentum shifted as Tailevu continued to dominate the middle of the field, with prop Osea Rabitu powering over to give his side a 29-27 lead.

They extended their advantage to 32-27 with a penalty.

But Nadroga refused to back down, scoring two more unconverted tries to Waqa Nalaga in the last five minutes for the win.

It will be a Nadroga and Nadi in the final next weekend in the Skipper Cup and Under 20 final.

Namosi and Nasinu will clash in the Subrails Marama final.