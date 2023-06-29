First time experience for Drua seven

Seven Fijian Drua players will experience for the first time what its like to be part of a Fiji Water Flying Fijians camp.

The seven are Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Meli Tuni, Vilive Miramira, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada and captain Meli Derenalagi who have been included in the 39-member squad that’ll march into camp in Taveuni on Saturday.

In total, 18 Drua players made Simon Raiwalui’s squad to prepare for the Pacific Nations Cup and Rugby World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Other Drua reps who made the cut are Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Samuela Tawake, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Ilaisa Droasese.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans congratulated the players and says this is the highest number of Drua reps named for a Flying Fijians campaign, which is a fantastic achievement for the club.

He says one of the many reasons for the formation of the Drua was to be a bridge to the national team.

Evans adds to be able to supply a steady stream of talent to the Flying Fijians is very pleasing indeed.

The Drua boss goes on to say that there’s no higher honour for a Fijian player than to don that famous white and black jersey.

Evans also says the Drua coaching staff of Glen Jackson, Brad Harris, Naca Cawanibuka, William Koong and Performance Analyst Pita Uluikabara will be part of the Flying Fijians campaign in France as well.

Fiji begins the July Test Series with the PNC on Saturday 22nd July against Tonga at Churchill Park, Lautoka.