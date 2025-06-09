Fiji Corrections ready more than ever

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service rugby team will be looking to right past wrongs this year, when they challenge Police for the ANC Ratu Cakobau Bowl at Albert Park on Friday.

Prop Atunaisa Maiono says his side didn’t have enough time to prepare for the competition last year, but they have prepared well and are ready to give the Police a run for their money.

With more than a month of preparation, he says their team has what it takes to give their opponents a worthy battle for the Cakobau Bowl.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year, we didn’t have that much time to prepare, but this time around we were give a lot of time to prepare and I believe we are ready. We can’t wait to get on the field and show what we can do. There’s just a few of us the older players left, we got a lot of new boys in the team, so we spent a lot of time guiding them in training.”

With many new players in the squad, Fiji Corrections Service has been spending a lot of time getting these players familiar with their playing style.

The two sides will go head-to-head at Albert Park in Suva on Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.