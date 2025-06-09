Dupont returns after eight months

[Source: World Rugby]

France rugby captain Antoine Dupont will make his return from a serious knee injury in Toulouse’s Top 14 match against Racing 92 tomorrow.

The 29-year-old scrum-half Dupont, has been out since March after rupturing cruciate ligaments in his knee in France’s Six Nations win over Ireland in Dublin in March.

The 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year has been named on the bench as Top 14 leaders Toulouse host Racing.

Dupont has won two Six Nations titles with France and helped the Sevens team win Olympic gold at last year’s Paris Games.

With Toulouse, he has won five Top 14 titles and two Investec Champions Cups, while he recently signed a contract extension until 2031.

Holders Toulouse lead the Top 14 with seven wins from 10 games as they chase a 25th title.

