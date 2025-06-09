Drua boost fan access with $2 match streams

Drua CEO Mark Evans [left] with Vodafone Fiji’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua announced today that Vodafone Play will become the club’s exclusive digital streaming platform for the next three years.

The expanded deal means fans across Fiji can stream every Drua match live on their phones, tablets, or computers for just $2 per game.

For the first time, that $2 access will also include full match replays for the entire season and a 20-minute Mini-Match version of every game.

All content will be available through the Vodafone Play app, offering flexible, device-friendly viewing.

It also marks the first dedicated digital streaming product built specifically around Drua matches, complementing the Free-to-Air and Pay-Tv components announced earlier this week as part of the club’s hybrid broadcast model.

Drua CEO Mark Evans says the strengthened agreement reflects the shared commitment to innovation and accessibility between the two organizations.

“Vodafone Fiji has been a tremendous partner for the Drua, and we are delighted to see the relationship not only renewed but expanded in such a significant way. For just $2 a match, fans can enjoy live Drua rugby on Vodafone Play anytime, anywhere —and for the first time—full replays and Mini-Matches whenever it suits them. This is a huge step forward in how the Drua Nation and indeed everyone in Fiji experiences their favourite team.”

Vodafone Fiji’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad, says the company is proud to extend the partnership and deliver a modern, mobile-first rugby platform.

“Vodafone Fiji is proud to deepen our partnership with the Fijian Drua and lead the way with a truly modern, mobile-first rugby experience. Through Vodafone Play, supporters can enjoy high-quality live streaming, convenient on-demand access and exciting new features like the Mini-Match. This expanded partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, digital accessibility and celebrating what matters most to our customers.”

Further announcements on Pay-TV and Free-to-Air coverage will follow in the coming days.

