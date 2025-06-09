Big win, bigger lessons for Naitasiri women

A dominant scoreboard wasn’t the only takeaway for Naitasiri Women’s coach Fika Vucago Seruitanoa, who believes staying grounded and sticking to the game plan was just as important as the 75-0 win over Yasawa.

Seruitanoa said the focus going into their Marama Championship opener was simple, connect, communicate, and remain humble.

“It was just a simple message, align yourselves with the training that we’ve been doing, connect and communicate. Communicate more on the field, humble yourself, and just play according to the game plan.”

Despite the massive win, the Naitasiri mentor was quick to point out that the journey is far from over.

“My team may be winning by that much yet, but I know that we have a lot to work on. And we shall work on that right now. I’m excited and I’m happy with what we’ve done on the field.”

Naitasiri will now shift focus to Round 2 as they look to build on their strong start, with Seruitanoa determined to keep his team sharp and focused on continual improvement.

