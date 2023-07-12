Age is just a number: Qoro

The inclusion of former Fiji 7s stars in the Nadi Rugby side is a step worth taking.

Players including Semi Kunatani and Savenaca Rawaca played a crucial role in their 40-17 win over Yasawa in round one of the Skipper Cup on Saturday.

Manager Epeli Qoro says their experience is valuable, showing that age is just a number.

Article continues after advertisement

‘The old players like Kunatani… plenty of people are saying they’re old, but age is not a barrier, and as you can see, Kunatani proved himself, and you can see Rawaca blending well with the young boys.’

Nadi will take on Naitasiri this Saturday, and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

In other matches, Yasawa will take on Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu hosts Macuata at Ratu Cakobau Park, and Namosi battles Nadroga at Thompson Park.