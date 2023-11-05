We’re not here to make up the numbers:Bati Coach

[Source: Vodafone Fiji Bati/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati Coach Wise Kativerata has made it clear to his players that they’re not in the Pacific Championship to make up the numbers.

Kativerata made the comments ahead of the Bowl final today against Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

The national coach says they’re in PNG to play football and that’s what they’ll do.

He says the team knows last week’s 43-16 win is history now and the Bati needs to be better this afternoon.

“We’ll have to lift to another gear, we not gonna go with last week but we have to lift another gear, if Papua New Guinea is going to come in preparing to revenge about last week we have to be good with our first 20 minutes, this is our last game.”

The Bati takes on PNG at 5pm today and you can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.