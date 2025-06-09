Vusu Raiders look to make a statement in PNG

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Vusu Raiders are bracing for a tough battle as they prepare to take on Mount Hagen in this weekend’s Melanesian Cup in Papua New Guinea.

For many in the side, this trip marks their first time competing overseas, a moment filled with pride and emotion, but the players know that focus and discipline will be key when they step onto foreign soil.

Vusu Raiders lock forward Emoni Nagauna says the team is ready to rise to the challenge and will channel their energy into delivering a strong performance.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend’s game. I’m overwhelmed with happiness to be selected by our team management for this trip. I’ll make sure to go out there, show what I’m capable of, perform my duties to the best of my ability, and help bring the win home with my teammates.”

He adds excitement is building within the camp as the Raiders call on fans back home for their support ahead of this historic outing.

“The team officials and management have given us a lot of their support and resources to help us perform at our best. We never thought that one day we would fly out of the country, but now that we’ve been given this opportunity, we humbly ask for your support and prayers as we set out for this important mission.”

The Raiders will feature in the curtain-raiser to the Pacific Championship clash between the Vodafone Fiji Bati and the PNG Kumuls, setting the tone for an action-packed Saturday in Port Moresby.

You can watch the Bati versus Kumuls match live on FBC Sports this Saturday at 5pm.

