Unexpected journey for Buliciri

Mitieli Buliciri

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails youngster Mitieli Buliciri says he never imagined being part of the squad but understands it’s a crucial step toward achieving his ultimate dream of wearing the Fiji Bati jumper one day.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama has already designated him as one of the senior players, a role that Buliciri still finds a bit surprising.

Despite Buliciri’s rugby league career taking an unexpected turn, he says he’s grateful for the opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

“I started playing Rugby League in 2019 for the West Fiji Dolphins when I was 16 years old – that’s where it all started for me and then I went on to Ratu Navula and played in the Deans final last year and that’s where coach picked me. I’m grateful to God, Coach Wes gave me an opportunity for me to join the Kaiviti Silktails.”

The 21-year-old adds this journey holds personal importance for him, and he looks forward to learning from his teammates.

The team will have a six week block upon returning from the break before their first trials.

The Silktails will play their inaugural match in the Jersey Flegg Cup against the West Tigers on March 9th.