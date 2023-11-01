Turuva and Kautoga good to go

Sunia Turuva [Source: Fiji Bati/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati is expected to add more flair to their lineup for the Pacific Championship final against Papua New Guinea Kumuls on Sunday in Port Moresby.

This is after the green light has been given to fullback Sunia Turuva and Kitione Kautoga to return from injury after missing last week’s 43-16 win over the Kumuls.

Panthers young gun Turuva has overcome a calf injury while Kautoga is expected to be named on the bench following a back injury.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Mesake Ravonu who had a head knock last weekend will miss the Bowl final.

The Kumuls, meanwhile, have centre Rodrick Tai back on deck from a knee injury.

Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam had earlier been ruled out of Papua New Guinea’s Pacific Championships campaign due to an ongoing knee issue.

The Bati takes on PNG on Sunday at 5pm.