Rugby League

Silktails youngest member signs for next season

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 23, 2023 4:19 pm

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails’ youngest team member Timoci Kotoisuva has re-signed with the club for the upcoming season.

Coach Wes Naiqama expresses his satisfaction with having Kotoisuva on board again, emphasizing his patience in earning a spot as one of the youngest in the squad.

Naiqama highlights Kotoisuva’s impactful debut, commending his strong carries and scoring ability.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Fiji Bati captain says after Kotoisuva made his debut he was a prominent member of the squad, showcasing his talent with strong carries out of trouble and try scoring abilities.

He noticed that Kotoisuva returned in good shape for pre-season and sees him stepping up as a leader in the young squad.

PM reflects on leadership lessons

Fiji Police boosts festive season safety

Rooster poultry voluntarily freezes price

Fiji tightens grip on mangrove protection

JICA and Fiji to strengthen ties for mutual prosperity

FCCC records 183 alleged breaches

Patient health remains a priority

New lab to boost detection capabilities

Ministry donates excavator to Sawakasa cluster

NFA warns against uncontrolled burning

FNPF pensioners benefit from increased allowance

Healthy competition in Drua squad says Prop

Silktails youngest member signs for next season

Fiji Hockey keen to showcase talent on global stage

Prediction: Kim Kardashian will be kicked off Instagram

Silktails end year on a high

Wilder comes in light

Biden pardons marijuana offenders, cuts non-violent drug sentences

U.N. pushes for more aid into Gaza, Israel widens offensive

US takes aim at financial institutions with new Russia sanctions authority

Slowly but surely for former sprint queen

Opportunity awaits for Fiji Babaas

HA embarks on projects to provide affordable housing

Street vendors thrive with brisk sales

Manchester City beat Fluminense to capture Club World Cup

Joshua says he is happy after weighing heavier than Wallin

Al-Ahly beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 to finish third in Club World Cup

Indian wrestler to return honour in protest over sport's new president

Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount in merger talks

Hetet ready for return to competitive rugby

2023 a success for FRU: Mazey

Behave or face consequences, drivers warned

Consumer Council warns of misleading practices

New cinema experience for the North

Loloma Home kids treated to Christmas lunch

Grammy nominee Gracie Abrams makes music that unites strangers — and has Taylor Swift calling

New Coca-Cola vanilla flavor

Fiji moves up in FIFA ranking

Shaan’s track dropped from Dunki, the singer revealed: “It was Rajkumar Hirani’s call…”

PM announces increase in rice paddy price

Former NRL star dead at 42 after battling disease

Trio granted bail over alleged burglary

Gunman dead after killing 14 at Charles University

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom review: 'never attempts anything original or honest'

Typhoid fever claims one life in Lau Settlement

AG reveals move to employ local judges

Consistency key for Fijiana 7s

NFA capabilities deficient outside town boundaries

Coral Coast 7s a tournament for the people: Whyte

Puna hails 2050 implementation plan as a regional success

State House lights the way with solar power

Kids battling cancer treated to Christmas celebration

Bluebird Investments unveils $5 million warehouse development

France welcomes UN General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution concerning the Ocean Conference

Ferris wheel matter referred to ODPP

P. Henson explains why she’s considered quitting acting

Man jailed for rape of teenager

Usman Khawaja charged over black armband in support of Gaza

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery in lawsuit brought by former assistant

West Indies beat England by four wickets for 3-2 T20 series win

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

Substance abuse linked to violence-related offenses: Ali

Modern Aluminium business thrives

Gunman kills at least 15 people at his Prague university

Team culture vital for Mather

After same-sex blessing ruling, pope decries inflexible ideologies

Armstrong-Ravula eager to prove worth

Kauyaca set for Kwadjo

No excuse for professional lapses warns Acting COMPOL

NFA urges fire safety during festive season

Calls for enhanced support for persons with disability

European clubs and leagues reject Super League after EU Court verdict

Tourism Fiji notes 51 percent increase in visitor arrivals

Nabavatu villagers receive medical aid after chronic fungal infection

Samson's maiden ODI ton takes India to series win in S Africa

Calls for family-centric solution

Ajax stunned by amateurs Hercules in shock Dutch Cup loss

Pezzella stunner helps Betis hold Girona to a draw

Preparing for Christmas amidst shopping surge

Zac Efron and Lily James on the simple gesture that frames the tragedy of the Von Erich wrestlers

World Cup players’ will bolster Drua: Canakaivata

Bangladesh opposition calls for poll boycott as PM Hasina kicks off campaign

Kim’s counsels seeking preferential treatment: SG

Koya confirmed as Registered Officer for FijiFirst

After 12 years, two children and ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry

NFA reports alarming increase in structural fires

Over 12,000 tonnes of steel recycled

Khan is new boxing promoter in town

Ryan Gosling is serving us more Ken, just in time for Christmas

New investment in Navua

Venezuela frees dozens, including Americans, in prisoner swap

Mocenanuma scoops baton of honor

Turuva looks forward to visit family in Fiji

Kris Bowers, quickly scoring the title of Hollywood’s favorite composer

Chinese earthquake victims pulled to safety in sub-zero cold

VB Holdings Ltd in Merger and Acquisition mode, in the Insurance Sector

Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas

Movie Review: A transformed Zac Efron gives his all in tragic, true-life wrestling tale ‘Iron Claw’

Fiji Airports pays out dividend

Polish government takes public TV news channel off air amid reform drive

K-Pop star G-Dragon cleared of drug allegations -media

Another international team eyed for Coral Coast 7s

Macron defends new French migration law despite political tensions

KC argues for release of Kim and other directors

Vessel to undergo special survey protocols

Fiji hockey clears the air on funding applications

FCOSS calls for action with survey on Pacific Mobility

'Ferrari' hopes to drive non-car lovers into theaters

Plans to produce sustainable aviation fuel

Vunibola hopes to make final 30

Redemption and resilience

Tennis governing bodies aim to combat online abuse of players

40 farmers receive perfect Christmas gift

Trump urges US Supreme Court not to expedite 2020 immunity claim

Cockroach-infested garlic sparks FCCC’s response

Former Sydney FC boss Corica appointed Auckland's inaugural coach

Car crash near Nailega

Bus crash kills goalkeeper and assistant coach of Algeria's El Bayadh

How Carey Mulligan became Felicia Montealegre in ‘Maestro’

France prepared to change plans on 2024 Olympics opening based on security

Andrew Haigh on the collapsing times and unhealed wounds of his ghost story ‘All of Us Strangers’

Asco Motors hands cheque to WOWS

Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis

Anti-war candidate Duntsova applies to run in election against Russia's Putin

Vessel returns safely

Nawaikula to continue advocacy for Speight’s release

New York sues SiriusXM, accusing company of making it deliberately hard to cancel subscriptions

FIJI Water Foundation Giving Program sets a new standard

Biden attacks Trump's anti-immigrant 'blood' comments in Wisconsin visit

The color purple: It’s a new movie and an old hue that’s rich in meaning and history

Ukrainians prepare for first wartime Christmas on new calendar

Government focuses on public enterprises

Business time for Fijiana 7s

NZ shadow side to lift caliber of Coral Coast 7s

Housing Authority tightens actions on lot allocations

Namosi Joint Venture seeks SPL renewal

Man gets life sentence for brutally killing brother

Inclusive transportation needed

SPTE to debut in Fiji

Water cuts frustrate residents

Fiji Pine staff receive Christmas bonus

myFNPF App updated

Ministry plans extensive careers expo

Cash payments for bus fare illegal: LTA

Wasteful Barcelona salvage 3-2 win against bottom side Almeria

Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation

Bournemouth-Luton Town game abandoned after Lockyer collapsed

FIJI Water Foundation Giving Program sets a new standard

Pollution warning for capital after eruption

Young does it for mom

Princess Diana dress sells for record $1.1 million at auction

Namosi landowners voice concerns over prospecting impacts

Two women drown after boat capsizes

HEC cautions higher education institutions

Early Christmas for Silktails

Fiji Nurses grievances settled

MoH focuses on early detection

All Stars adds international flair to Coral Coast 7s

Serial killer's ex-wife Monique Olivier convicted for part in murders

Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Indonesian transgender models shine spotlight on pollution with plastic fashion

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron's parliament majority wobbles

Trio remanded in custody

Stepfather jailed for rape

Thai rice farmer makes art with plantings that depict cats

Ukraine considers proposal by army to mobilise another 500,000 for war

PETA India honours Jackie Shroff

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from holding office

Coup instigators seek forgiveness

Ratu Inoke walks free through Presidential Pardon

Silktails set for Jersey Flegg debut

Vosarogo apologizes for delay in Namosi Joint Venture meeting

Disney to open first Zootopia-themed attraction in Shanghai

US judge halts removal of Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery

Big 2024 for chess

Jake Paul partnering with USA Boxing for 2024 Paris Olympics

Initiatives to transform housing landscape

TLTB clarifies position on supermarket closure

Iceland volcano unlikely to impact flights; lava flows away from town

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Munnabhai MBBS completes 20 years; Sanjay Dutt hopes to return with Munnabhai 3

Tourists treated to Fijian Christmas traditions

Concerns rise as children engage in explicit online content

Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

Deol reveals he felt ‘disgusted’ when he kicked off the role of Abrar

Methodist Church Beqa Division receives early Christmas blessing

Single screen owners refuse to open advances of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki for Friday

Israel keeps pounding Gaza, Houthis vow more Red Sea attacks

Unclaimed MPAiSA funds awaits owners

Fiji Ports announces ambitious development plans

Puna voices disappointment over COP28’s emphasis on 1.5 degree target

Corrections Commissioner under investigation  

SPCA invites students to learn about animal safety

Kuruvoli ready to tee up for Super Rugby Pacific

11 international football tournaments for 2024

Saukuru aims to end 2023 on a high

Man City outclass Urawa Red Diamonds to reach Club World Cup final

Fulham beat Everton on penalties to advance to League Cup semi-final

Chelsea edge past Newcastle on penalties into League Cup semis

Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa