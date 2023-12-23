Silktails youngest member signs for next season

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails’ youngest team member Timoci Kotoisuva has re-signed with the club for the upcoming season.

Coach Wes Naiqama expresses his satisfaction with having Kotoisuva on board again, emphasizing his patience in earning a spot as one of the youngest in the squad.

Naiqama highlights Kotoisuva’s impactful debut, commending his strong carries and scoring ability.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Fiji Bati captain says after Kotoisuva made his debut he was a prominent member of the squad, showcasing his talent with strong carries out of trouble and try scoring abilities.

He noticed that Kotoisuva returned in good shape for pre-season and sees him stepping up as a leader in the young squad.