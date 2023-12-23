Silktails end year on a high

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails wrapped up the year on a positive note with their community involvement.

Before the holiday season kicked in, the players joined forces with the Lautoka City Council to clean up the streets of their hometown.

This initiative is part of the Kaiviti Silktails Community Youth Program, dedicated to the late Football Manager Jacquie Shannon.

Launched earlier this year, the program mandates each player to complete a minimum of 20 hours of work and study.



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

In addition to their community efforts, the team marked another milestone by completing their first pre-Christmas training block at the sand dunes in Sigatoka.

This preparation is crucial as they gear up for their debut season in the NSWRL under 21’s Jersey Flegg Cup.



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The players will now take a break for Christmas and reconvene after six weeks to prepare for their first match against the Wests Tigers on March 9th.