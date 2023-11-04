Ravalawa ready to play at centre

[Source: NRL News]

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers star Sunia Turuva was in tears after he failed a fitness test at training on Thursday which means Dragons star Mikaele Ravalawa will now play at centre tomorrow in the Pacific Championships Bowl final against Papua New Guinea.

Ravalawa revealed to NRL.com how he put his hand up to play centre for Fiji after a shattered Turuva was ruled out with a calf injury.

The 25-year-old Ravalawa made his Test debut at centre against Lebanon in 2019 but it is a position he has never played in the five seasons at St George Illawarra.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravalawa who helped Fiji to a 43-16 win against the Kumuls last week says he doesn’t mind playing centre, it’s a good experience.

He adds it’s a bit harder defending in the centres because he has to defend two players, depending on the attack.

After missing last year’s World Cup with a hamstring injury, Ravalawa has played just five Tests for the Bati but he is now a senior player in the young side being prepared by coach Wise Kativerata for the 2026 World Cup.

Fiji plays PNG before an expected sell-out crowd at Santos National Football Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.