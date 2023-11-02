Qareqare in, Turuva out

NRL.com

The Fiji Bati star Sunia Turuva is set to miss Sunday’s Pacific Bowl final against Papua New Guinea.

This is due to an ongoing calf injury that he suffered in the process of scoring a try against the Cook Islands in round two of the Pacific Championships in Papua New Guinea.

With Turuva out, Super League speedster Jason Qareqare comes in on the wing, as he did last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Qareqare scored the last try for the Bati on his debut last week, showcasing his blistering speed.

Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa will now shift to the centres.

The Bati takes on the PNG Kumuls at 5pm on Sunday.