Panthers end Cowboys' season to claim minor premiership

[Source: NRL]

The Panthers have claimed the 2023 minor premiership and ended North Queensland’s finals hopes in the process with a crushing 44-12 victory at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday night.

A dominant first half by the defending premiers, who set up a 26-0 lead, was more than enough against a Cowboys outfit who crossed twice to open the second half but overall weren’t up for the challenge in a bid to finish in the top eight this season.

It is the fifth time in Penrith’s history the club has claimed the J.J. Giltinan shield and the third time in four years after the Broncos lost to the Storm at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Panthers five-eighth Jack Cogger produced three try assists early to set up tries to Stephen Crichton and Sunia Turuva before Liam Martin went over on the right edge through a short pass by the fill-in playmaker.

An error from Peta Hiku and further ill-discipline from the Cowboys enabled the Panthers to march back up the field with a deft pass from Nathan Cleary enough for Brian To’o to carry three defenders over the line for a 20-0 lead.

Cleary was in a running mood and went close next before Luke Sommerton finished the job on the next play before half-time to cross for the side’s fifth of the evening.

The Cowboys needed to be first to score after the break to give themselves any hope of an unlikely comeback and did through Griffin Neame, who barged his way over under the posts after the visitors were able to grab a rare repeat set.

Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend was also moving the ball around in attack but it was the left edge from the visitors that cracked Penrith next with Zac Laybutt getting on the outside of Izack Tago before beating Dylan Edwards to the line.

North Queensland continued to enjoy some field position and momentum but it was soon over when Turuva grabbed a double on the left edge with a weaving effort.

A bone-crunching hit from Cleary on Tom Dearden jolted the ball free and the evening got worse for the visitors when Reece Robson was marched for a professional foul on Edwards in the act of chasing a kick for a try.

Cleary was next to get on the try-scorer’s list with a narrow put down of the ball on the line before To’o crossed on the right for a second to get the party started for the western Sydney club ahead of their finals push for a third consecutive title.