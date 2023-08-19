Panthers deny Titans to continue surge to top

[Source: NRL News]

Penrith’s big guns came to the fore after a brief scare to topple a brave Titans 40-14 at Cbus Super Stadium on last night.

The Panthers looked under threat midway through the second half when the Titans ran in two tries to narrow a 22-6 half-time deficit before premiership-winning stars Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Stephen Crichton took control.

A double to Edwards and try assists through Cleary and Crichton fended off any thought the Titans would come back and win after Alofiana Khan-Pereira and David Fifita crossed after half-time.

Cleary and Crichton set up two tries each while Liam Martin produced an outstanding effort in the air to grab the side’s sixth of the evening and ensure the Panthers keep their minor premiership chances in tact with two home games left.

The Panthers were forced to weather an early storm when Thomas Weaver made an immediate impact on debut to send Klese Haas into a hole on the right edge with the Titans forward stepping inside Edwards to the line.

An uncharacteristic kick from Cleary early questionued whether the Panthers had turned up on song but the star halfback eventually got into tune to place a kick for Crichton to bat the ball back for Edwards to score the side’s opener.

A simple charge from Isaah Yeo put the visitors in front for the first time in the 22nd minute and it was all one-way traffic for the remainder of the half with Tyrone Peachey denied once, but not twice, of a try on the left edge.

Peachey’s first effort was deemed a knock-on but the Titans went down to 12 when Aaron Schoupp was sin-binned for a professional foul on Zac Hosking that prevented an initial opportunity for a try.

The visitors were over again in the shadows of half-time when Crichton placed a grubber for Thomas Jenkins to cross over next on the right edge.

Gold Coast needed to be next to score to start the second half and the return of AJ Brimson provided the spark with the Titans fullback delivering the pass for Khan-Pereira to dive over for his 19th try of the season.

A cheeky short-side play down the left edge had the Titans’ third and suddenly the home side were back in it when Brian Kelly and Fifita combined for the third.

A suspected knee injury for Jayden Campbell, who clutched at his right leg in a non-contact movement, put a dent in the Titans’ momentum with Phil Sami (foot) also failing to finish the match.