NSW Waratahs sign Fijian Bati International Vuate Karawalevu

[Source: NSW Waratahs]

Fijian Bati International Vuate Karawalevu has joined the NSW Waratahs ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign on a two-year deal.

Karawalevu, a former Fijian schoolboy rugby union star was scouted by the Roosters playing for the Kaiviti Silktails and made the decision to switch to the 13-man code despite being named in Fiji’s Under 18’s World Cup squad.

Karawalevu was selected to represent Fiji Bati at 2021 (played in 2022) Rugby League World Cup in England.

He went on to make his debut against Italy and was capped on three occasions.

The flying Fijian winger said he was excited to return to his first love of rugby and join the Waratahs.

“I’ve spent a couple of years in rugby league, but I am incredibly excited to be back playing rugby union, the game I played throughout my whole life”.

“Getting the opportunity to come to a team like the NSW Waratahs is incredible, I’d like to thank the coaches for giving me an opportunity to get back into the game I love, to train hard and hopefully I get the chance to showcase what I can do and pull on the jersey next season”.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman was thrilled to add such an exciting player to his roster.

“Really excited to have Vuate join our squad.

Since meeting him mid-year, he’s a very open and positive guy. He’s got a lot of work to do but we are all excited to get him back to his natural sport and based on what we have seen in the back half of Shute Shield where he joined West Harbour, he knows his way to the try line.

He’s a big boy with good aerial skills and Fijian flare. I see him as a real growth player for us”.

Vuate Karawalevu

Position: Wing

Height: 193cm

Weight: 104kg

Born: 15/3/2001

Previous Clubs: Sydney Roosters, North Sydney Bears

International caps: Fiji Rugby League (3)