More Silktails players to be contracted

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama has officially secured the services of second-year players for the upcoming season.

Naiqama says the signing of other players are expected after their first trials.

He adds the squad is expected to have their first trials in February six weeks after returning from their break.

“This way,…. I feel if the contract was too early, complacency could creep in but if this is so they will feel like they are training or a contract and that will keep them on their toes from now until our first trials.”

The former Fiji Bati captain is also expected to name his final 30-man squad after the trials and contract the rest.

Meanwhile, the Silktails will play West Tigers in their Inaugural Jersey Flegg Cup match on March 9th.