Koro re-signs with Silktails

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails have re-signed hooker Nikola Koro for another season.

Head coach Wes Naiqama commends Koro’s hard work, stating that it has paid off with the contract renewal.

Koro, who progressed through their Elite Development Pathway in 2022, also signed a development contract this year.

He gained valuable experience by learning from senior players like Rusiate Baleitamavua and Ratu Tini Tabusakia during his five games in the Ron Massey Cup.

Naiqama says this will definitely give him confidence going into next season as they enter the New South Wales Jersey Flegg Cup.

Meanwhile, the Silktails will play West Tigers in their Inaugural Jersey Flegg Cup match on March 9th.