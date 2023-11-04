Kamikamica will be second most capped Bati tomorrow

[Source: Vodafone Fiji Bati/ Facebook]

Captain Tui Kamikamica will become the second most capped Fiji Bati player when he runs out against Papua New Guinea Kumuls tomorrow in the Pacific Championship Bowl final.

It’ll be the 19th Test appearance for the Melbourne Storm forward.

Kamikamica is behind Kevin Naiqama who played 25 Tests while Taane Milne has 12 under his name and Maika Sivo has nine.

While the Bati have some depth in the squad, coach Wise Kativerata also had the chance to showcase his young talent at the Pacific Championship.

One of them is Kitione Kautoga who plays for the Bulldogs alongside Fijian superstar Viliame Kikau.

21-year-old Kautoga who was born and raised in Fiji was recruited from Cronulla to Wests Tigers by Michael Maguire before making a mid-season move to Canterbury, where Kikau has taken him under his wing.

Kautoga says Kikau told him to play his own game and that the two time NRL winner has been good to him.

He also says being part of the Bati team is huge and he pinch himself whenever he looks around and see star players like Mika Ravalawa, Sivo and Sunia Turuva.

The Bati play PNG at 5pm tomorrow before an expected sell-out crowd at Santos National Football Stadium.