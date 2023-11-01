Kamikamica one of PNG PM’s favorite

[Source: NRL.com]

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica is overwhelmed after being acknowledged by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

PM Marape publicly declared that the Fiji captain was his favourite player at the Pacific Championships in Port Moresby.

NRL reports that Marape revealed his admiration for Kamikamica after the Storm forward came up to the stage to present him with a Fiji jersey at a dinner for players and officials from the Bati, PNG and Cook Islands men’s and women’s teams.

Kamikamica says he didn’t see that coming, and it’s a surreal feeling for a Prime Minister to notice what he does for a living and to really watch the game.

He says for Marape to mention his name was a really good feeling.

Kamikamica hugged the Prime Minister after thanking him for the hospitality the Fiji players had received in PNG and presenting him with the Bati jersey.

Bati coach Wise Kativerata revealed that Kamikamica had again caught up with the Prime Minister after the dinner.

The Bati have been taken aback by how popular they are in Papua New Guinea, with members of the media posing for photos with Kamikamica after training at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium ahead of Sunday’s Pacific Bowl final against PNG.

Star winger Maika Sivo is virtually unable to go anywhere in public without being mobbed.