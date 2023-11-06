Kamikamica acknowledges young Bati outfit

[Source: Vodafone Fiji Bati/ Facebook]

A second half fight back by the Vodafone Fiji Bati wasn’t enough to secure their second successive win against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

The Bati failed to win the inaugural Pacific Bowl following their 32-12 loss.

PNG dominated the first half leading 26-nil at the break and turned around the disappointments of an embarrassing loss against the Bati a week earlier.

Fiji’s tries were scored by Waqa Blake in the second half.

Bati captain Tui Kamikamica thanked the NRL, PNG and Australia government for a great competition and hope there’ll be more.

Kamikamica also acknowledged the young Bati side.

“First of all I just want to say congrats to the PNG boys you know every time we play against each other it’s always a tough game very physical, not forgetting our boys I know it’s been a long three weeks boys but we’re young Bati boys but we’re still building for the years to come boys keep your heads up and looking forward to be back again here next year.”

The Bati had their chance to turn the tide in the second half, with Waqa Blake crossing for the first try after the break, but they left plenty of chances go begging, including Maika Sivo losing the ball over the line in what proved to be a key moment in the match.

The Kumuls defence which was criticised last week held strong, especially on their own goal line to help them claim the trophy.