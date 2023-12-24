Important break for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails Coach Wes Naiqama stresses the need for his players to enjoy their break before getting back together to prepare for the upcoming season.

The former Fiji Bati captain commends the 39-man training squad for their hard work over the past five weeks and is so far pleased with the team’s performance.

He underlines the need to take some time off to recover and return with newfound energy to kick off the new season on a high note.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s really important that after we wrap up our pre-season, the boys go their way and enjoy a bit of down time and time with their families, especially for the boys that live outside of Lautoka, Nadi, and Ba regions. It has been a big commitment from them to stay on campus for five weeks without seeing their families and their loved ones and friends.”

The side will have a six-week block upon returning from their break before they go for their first round of trials.

The Silktails will play their inaugural match in the Jersey Flegg Cup against the West Tigers on March 9th.