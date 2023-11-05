Elliott Whitehead scores in final international as hosts complete series clean sweep

[Source: BBC Sport]

The 34-year-old, who retires from internationals after this game, scored following tries by Ben Currie and Matty Ashton, before home favourite Harry Newman rounded off the victory.

It completes a clean sweep after wins at St Helens and Huddersfield.

This was England’s biggest margin of victory in the series.

England were on top from the get-go.

After three minutes a chip kick was missed by sliding Tonga defender Tolutau Koula, who just managed to turn and ground the ball behind his own line before Ashton got there.

But England would not be denied and deservedly opened the scoring through Currie, making his first appearance of the series.

Tom Burgess punched a hole in the Tonga defence and sent Harry Smith racing through.

He spiralled a pass out right which Currie grabbed, before checking back and scoring under the posts.

England continued to press and were rewarded with a second try. John Bateman held off two defenders, then laid to Newman, whose pass found Ashton to score this time.

Smith, whose kicking was perfect, stretched the advantage with a penalty before the break – after which Whitehead had his golden farewell moment.

England carved Tonga open once again with a marvellous multi-player move before the second row, keeping pace in support, grabbed to ground and take the adulation of the Leeds crowd.

The biggest cheer was reserved for Leeds Rhinos centre Newman, whose try added gloss to a win over a tired-looking Tonga, whose sole cause for cheer came from a Eliesa Katoa try with 12 minutes remaining.

England already had this series wrapped up after two victories in the past fortnight, but there was still plenty of needle to this match.

Coach Shaun Wane had said England were “desperate” to complete a clean sweep, while Tonga have had complaints about officiating, pitches and ruck speed in this series.

That all boiled over five minutes from the end of the first half, when there was a free-for-all involving nearly every player on the pitch.

Matty Lees of England and Tonga’s Keaon Koloamatangi were both sin-binned, after Lees grabbed Haumole Olakau’atu’s hair and Koloamatangi flew in, followed by everyone else.

There was another Tonga yellow in the second half, with Konrad Hurrell sin-binned for a nasty swing at Mike McMeeken.

It encapsulated the passion and competitiveness of a series which has had more about it than just being the first time a Pacific Island nation has toured England, with two of the top five sides in the world going toe-to-toe.

It certainly meant plenty to Whitehead, who was given a special solo introduction to the crowd before his 27th and final England game as he heads into the international sunset.

It was appropriate Whitehead made his final international appearance against the side he famously prevented scoring in the dying stages of the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

He makes way for the next generation of talent, including Smith and Newman, who have impressed in all three matches.

Newman, playing for his country at his home stadium, completes a remarkable month-long redemption arc after Wane had criticised his attitude, saying it was a reason he had not been called up for England duty before this series.

The future is bright for England – while for Tonga, there remains work to do to catch the tier-one nations.

They had attacking openings in this match but, as all too often this series, the final pass was missing and their discipline went too.

Line ups

England: Welsby, Johnstone, Newman, Currie, Ashton, Williams, Smith, Burgess, Clark, Lees, Bateman, Whitehead, Mulhern

Interchanges: Walker, Dupree, Hill, McMeeken

18th player: Smithies

Tonga: Hopoate, Penisini, Hurrell, Suli, Koula, Lolohea, I Katoa, Sele, Havili, Kaufusi, Frizell, Olakau’atu, Koloamatangi

Interchanges: Fainu, Fotuaika, E Katoa, Wong

18th player: Tupou