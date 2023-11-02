Donoghoe delivering for Bati

NRL.com

He may still be an unknown, but Vodafone Fiji Bati’s first-five Kurt Donoghoe’s performance at the Pacific Championship is getting some attention.

The Dolphins player scored two tries last week against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

With the Pacific Cup final heading towards a sell-out, Donoghoe, speaking to NRL.com, says the Bati is expecting the Kumuls to come out firing in front of their home crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

He says PNG always come out with a lot of energy, build off their crowd, and try to hurt some people.

Donoghoe, who qualified for Fiji through his grandmother, says they’ve got a lot of younger players, but he thinks they’re confident they’d be able to do well if they sort out their combinations and get their structures right.

The 22-year-old adds they know the Kumuls are going to come to play, as they always do, but the Bati are looking forward to the challenge and they’re just going to step up again.

Bati coach Wise Kativerata says they know PNG is hurting from last week’s loss.

‘Everyone is talking about it, the whole country is not happy with happened last Sunday, we just going to be positive with what we do we spoke about it and we not going to drop our energy, we don’t come here to make numbers but we come here to play football and that’s what the young kids are doing’.

The Fiji Bati play PNG in the Pacific Championship Bowl final on Sunday at 5pm.