Dolphins smash Warriors to end debut season on a high

[Source: NRL]

The Dolphins have capped their debut season in the NRL with a 34-10 win over the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The win was the ninth of the year for Wayne Bennett’s men and provided the perfect bookend to a maiden campaign which opened in March with a stunning upset of the Roosters.

The Dolphins struck first in the eighth minute when Jack Bostock soared into the left corner and Jamayne Isaako converted from touch for a 6-0 lead.

Come the 24th minute and the Dolphins had a second through Sean O’Sullivan after mounting concerted pressure for a number of sets.

A brilliant inside ball by prop Jarrod Wallace found Isaiya Katoa in support and the Dolphins had cashed in on the weight of possession to lead 18-0 after 28 minutes.

Warriors halfback Ronald Volkman came close to opening his side’s account soon after when he grubbered for himself but he was unable to control the ball as he tried to get it down.

The NRL’s leading tryscorer Isaako then finished off a slick attacking raid with his 24th four-pointer of the season as the Dolphins ran the undermanned Warriors ragged.

The Warriors opened the second half with more steel in their defence and a shot by Tom Ale on O’Sullivan served notice that Andrew Webster’s men weren’t going down without a fight.

When Freddy Lussick crashed over from dummy half in the 58th minute the Warriors had closed within 16 points and given themselves some hope.

Tireless worker Josh Curran then busted the Dolphins defence from deep in his own territory and found Adam Pompey who sent the ball on to Marcelo Montoya to make it two tries in two minutes for the Warriors.

A penalty against Warriors debutant Paul Roache for a dangerous tackle eased the pressure on the Dolphins and they steadied with a try to Max Plath off great lead-up work by Kodi Nikorima.

Trailing 28-10 the Warriors threatened to hit back almost immediately but some desperate defence by Valynce Te Whare kept the Dolphins’ line intact.

Veteran forward Kenny Bromwich grabbed himself a late try to make the final score 34-10.

The Warriors were simply outclassed on the day and will head into the finals series on the back of their biggest loss of the season.