Bulikula welcomed in Sydney, Fiji based players arrive tomorrow

Family, friends and fans greeted and welcomed the Fiji Bulikula Sydney-based players today after their historic achievement in Canada on Monday.

The side hammered Nigeria 62-4 to book their place in next year’s Rugby League World Cup for the first time.

It’ll also be the first time the Bulikula and Fiji Bati play at the same World Cup.

Many fans wore the Fiji colors and waved their flags at Sydney Airport.

Our Fiji-based Bulikula players and coaching staff will arrive at Nadi International Airport at 5am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, congratulates the incredible Fiji Bulikula for making history.

Saukuru acknowledges the Coalition Government, sponsors, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this journey possible, despite the many financial and logistical challenges faced along the way.

The Minister says the Bulikula’s determination, teamwork, and ‘never say no’ attitude have made Fiji proud.

He also says this historic achievement marks a new era for women’s rugby league in Fiji, inspiring young girls across the nation to dream big and believe that anything is possible through perseverance and passion.

