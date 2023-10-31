Bati to continue winning momentum

[Source: Fiji Bati/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata noted that their recent face-off with the PNG Kumuls in the Pacific Championship, which took place in Port Moresby, did not pose a significant challenge.

Aware of the Kumuls’ strength in the sport, the Bati’s coaching staff discerned areas in need of improvement and successfully implemented their game-day strategies.

Kativerata recognizes the importance of going the extra mile this week, particularly because they are set to face the hosts once more, who are coming off a recent defeat against them.

“We didn’t face a lot, we worked on our defense and our ruck play. If we can control our middle you know we know we can score points anywhere so credit to the boys. The senior players stand up the younger boys will follow them through.”

He emphasizes that this week, they are fully committed to their preparations, ensuring they are at their best when they face the Kumuls in the upcoming Pacific Bowl final.

They will clash at 5pm on Sunday.