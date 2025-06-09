Rewa dominate Northland in Ranadi Trophy clash

Rewa stamped their authority in the Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy today, thrashing Northland 44-17 in their Round 2 clash.

The win comes after Rewa claimed victory by default over Northern Bulls last week, putting them in a strong position early in the competition.

Team manager Alumita Marama said the performance was especially pleasing given the team only began training last week.

“We’re really happy about today’s win because we’ve only started training last week, but from today’s game, it showed the capabilities of these girls.”

She added that while many players are not yet at full fitness, their determination and teamwork carried them through.

“Most of our girls haven’t really reached 100% fitness but we’re thankful for their effort, hard work, and divine intervention for the strength. One thing I can say is these girls work together, push one another until the finish, even though the tough words said on the field,” she explained.

Marama stressed that beyond results, Rewa’s focus remains on developing its players for future recognition in women’s rugby.

