Rabuka demands answers over “poor” stadium pitch

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has slammed the state of the HFC Bank Stadium pitch, calling it “poor” during the Flying Fijians’ historic home test against Scotland last Saturday.

Clearly unimpressed with the surface conditions at Fiji’s first-ever home match as a tier-one rugby nation, Rabuka didn’t mince his words and made it clear he wants accountability.

He signaled that the issue won’t be swept aside, declaring, he wants the Minister responsible to explain.

The turf drew criticism after showing visible signs of wear and tear during the match, with soft patches and uneven footing.

Rabuka also pointed out that workers were seen overnight preparing the same pitch for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup playoffs the very next day.

The overloaded schedule and lack of recovery time have sparked concerns about player safety and event quality.

