Nuku backs former Marist teammate in Deans campaign

Fiji U20 winger and former Marist Brothers High School star Emosi Nuku has thrown his support behind his old school as they continue a strong start in this year’s Deans competition.

Nuku, who now dons the national U20 jersey, says he’s confident the current crop of Marist players will continue to perform both on and off the field.

Among them is his former teammate and Fiji U20 squad member Asi Tui-lagi, the team’s first five-eighth.

“I fully trust them that they will show some good moves in the field and especially in and out of the field.”

Marist Brothers remain unbeaten after three rounds of Southern Zone competition and are considered one of the front-runners in this year’s race for the title.

