Samoa thumps Baby Pearls

The Fiji Baby Pearls suffered their third loss of the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar this morning.

The side met with Samoa in the 9th and 12th place semi-final, where they went down 71-53.

The Baby Pearls started off well and was able to secure a close 35-24 score at half time.

But Samoa came back stronger after the break, pilling another 36 points against the pearls, who only manage to score 29 points.

They will now face Malaysian at 11am tomorrow.

