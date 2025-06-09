Fiji Baby Pearls to face Samoa next

The Fiji Baby Pearls will face Samoa tomorrow morning in the 9th to 12th place semi-finals at the Netball World Youth Cup.

After securing their third victory of the tournament with a commanding 61-31 win over hosts Gibraltar earlier today, the team is steadily gaining momentum.

Earlier this week, the Baby Pearls narrowly lost to Malawi 51-52 and were defeated 85-35 by South Africa.

They will take on Samoa at 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

