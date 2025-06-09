Nalumisa urges Fiji U18 side to make the nation proud

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa has encouraged the Fiji Under-18 schoolboy’s team to unite as one team as they prepare to meet the Australia schoolboy’s team as part of their international tour.

Nalumisa said the young players now carry the hopes of their families, schools and the entire country.

“You’re now moving on to something greater, so work together to achieve the ultimate goal. Yes you may all come from different schools but you’re now representing our country, your families and your people. Go and make Fiji proud.”

The minister added that the tour is more than just two matches it’s an opportunity to showcase Fiji’s depth of talent at the youth level and to build a pathway to future national honours.

The team is set to play the Australian Schoolboys Under-18 next Monday and again on the 4th of next month, hoping to repeat last year’s back-to-back wins on home soil.

The competition will be held at Viking Park, Canberra in Australia.

