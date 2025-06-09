Naikavika 7s tournament for community development

Source: Brimstone 7s/ Facebook]

In an effort to drive development in the village and support their school, the people of Naikavika in Namosi are taking the initiative to host a 7s tournament to raise much-needed funds.

Tournament coordinator Basilio Cakaunivalu says a recent village meeting highlighted several areas in need of improvement, including upgrades to the teachers’ quarters at Nakavika Primary School.

He expresses his gratitude to Vinod Patel, who has come on board as the major sponsor of the event, which is set to take place in September.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are inviting clubs in the Namosi, Suva and Nausori area to come and compete in this tournament. Your participation will help us greatly, and you can even have the chance of winning cash prize at the tournament, so please come forward and compete.”

The Vinod Patel Nakavika 7s t will showcase more than just rugby—it will also include netball and volleyball competitions, making it a full-day community sporting event.

Cakaunivalu is encouraging clubs from all three sports to register and take part in the tournament, and in doing so, support Naikavika’s goal of creating lasting improvements in their community.

Registration fees for the tournament are as follows: men’s 7s teams will pay $400 with a $4,000 prize for the winners, women’s 7s teams will pay $250 for a chance to win $1,000, volleyball teams (both men’s and women’s) will pay a flat fee of $200 with a $500 prize, and netball teams will register for $250, competing for a $1,000 prize money.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.