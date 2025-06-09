McIntosh signs off from stellar world championships with fourth gold

Source : Reuters

Summer McIntosh capped a brilliant world championships with the 400 metres individual medley (IM) title and a fourth individual gold medal while Leon Marchand roared to victory in the men’s event in Singapore yesterday.

The United States set a world record in the women’s 4×100 medley relay to claim the final title and ensure they topped the medals table with nine golds, one ahead of Australia.

