Lilian Amazon competes in LIT Super Sevens Series

Supplied

Some Lilian Amazon rugby players are in the United Kingdom to compete in the LIT Super Sevens Series.

They were invited to participate in a new project led by a Research Team from the Loughborough University to support the University’s data collection for their ongoing study on the relationship between sport, climate change, and community resilience in the face of climate-related outcomes.

Loughborough University is the No.1 ranked University in the world for sport science studies.

Lilian Amazon captain, Asinate Nabitu, says participating in this project was an eye opening experience as climate change affects our lives, especially in Fiji.

The Amazons players are in the UK to participate in the Elite group of women’s teams in the LIT Super Sevens Series.

They’re the first women’s team from Fiji to feature in the Series.

They were Cup runners up, Cup Champions, and losing semifinalist at the tournaments in Shelford, Harpenden, and Bury – St. Edmund respectively.

Lilian Amazons won the title at the National Pub sevens in Harpenden whey they defeated the Hong Kong – China national team who are the defending champions of the Series.

