Kikau extends Bulldogs stay

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau will stay with the Canterbury Bulldogs for another two seasons.

Kikau was one of the NRL star eyed by new club, Perth Bears, but the Bauman put pen to paper and extended his deal with the Dogs until the end of 2028.

He would be off contract at the end of next season but his recommitment to the Bulldogs is a major boost for coach Cameron Ciraldo’s chances of breaking the club’s premiership drought which stretches back 21 years.

A dual premiership winner during his stint with Penrith before lobbing at the Dogs in 2023, his first season at the club was restricted to just nine games due to injury but he has been a mainstay of the teams that have qualified for the past two finals series.

The Bears were hoping to convince Kikau to head west but negotiations never really got off the ground with the 30-year-old forward now likely to end his NRL career in the blue and white.

