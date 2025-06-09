Kadavu rugby revival leads island’s remarkable transformation

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The revival of Kadavu Rugby has become the driving force behind a wave of transformation across the island, following the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru highlighted in Parliament this morning that what began as a small community festival in December 2023 has now sparked a movement of unity, pride, and empowerment, both on and off the field.

“I rise with great pride and optimism to share a remarkable story of transformation, a story that began with a spark of hope on the island of Kadavu and has now ignited a spirit of unity, pride and achievement across Fiji.”

He said the festival not only revived the long-inactive Kadavu Rugby Union but also brought renewed purpose to the island’s youth, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

Since that revival, Kadavu rugby has achieved historic success, with the women’s team winning the Royal Ranadi Cup in 2024, and the men’s team claiming the 2025 Vodafone Vanua Championship, earning promotion to the Skipper Cup for 2026.

Saukuru said these victories represent more than sporting success, they reflect the social and cultural renewal of the province.

The festival engaged over 1,000 young people from 52 youth clubs across the island, promoting sports, agribusiness, culture, and leadership development. It also led to the revitalization of the Kadavu Youth Council and encouraged youth to shift from illicit activities toward sustainable farming.

Saukuru noted that since the festival, police have recorded a 60 percent decline in marijuana-related cases, a sign that the initiative’s impact extends far beyond sport.

He said the Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival has proven that when youth, community, and government work together, true transformation is possible, on the rugby field and across the nation.

