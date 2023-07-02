Hayne involved in prison emergency

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has found himself at the centre of a life-threatening prison emergency.

This happened during a game of touch footy with other inmates at the Geoffrey Pearce Correctional Centre near Windsor, northwest of Sydney.

The convicted rapist was playing footy with around 20 prisoners when one inmate suddenly collapsed in the middle of the game due to a heart attack.

Vision obtained exclusively by The Sunday Telegraph shows Hayne and other prisoners rushing to the prisoner to provide aid after his collapse on the field.

The paper reports Hayne held up a towel to protect the man from the sun while prison officers worked to revive him.

Nurses arrived at the scene a short time later to apply a defibrillator to the man’s chest and continue performing CPR until an ambulance arrived 25 minutes later.

The man was rushed to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.