Golfer Scottie putting career before family ahead of The Open

[ Source: ABC ]

One would imagine three-time major champion Scottie Scheffler is eager to continue American dominance at The Open and lift the Claret Jug for the first time this week at Royal Portrush.

The 29-year-old is the bookmakers’ favourite after a stunningly consistent season, including winning the PGA Championship, and during his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, local time, he spoke of his growing love for links golf.

But when asked how long he celebrated his victories, an introspective Scheffler veered off into questioning what was even the point of being the best golfer in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

“It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes,” Olympic champion Scheffler said. “It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling.

“To win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf to have an opportunity to win that tournament.

“You win it, you celebrate, hug my family, my sister’s there, it’s an amazing moment. Then it’s like, OK, what we eating for dinner? Life goes on.”

Scheffler has been world number one for 112 consecutive weeks and has earned more than $US87 million ($134.93 million) in prize money on the PGA Tour, not counting bonuses and endorsements, and says he loves living out his dreams.

But he admits he has a daily wrestle with what it all means.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.