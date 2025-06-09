Rewa house reigns supreme at 2025 Druavesi Golf Tournament

Source: Supplied

Rewa House claimed top honours in the 2025 QVS Old Boys Druavesi Golf Tournament, lifting the prestigious Druavesi Trophy after an outstanding performance at the Fiji Golf Club in Suva over the weekend.

Led by Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Tomasi Tuitoga, Trevor Nainoca and Jiujiu Leca from Rewa One, along with Alipate Vosaicake, Tupou Leca, DA Echo and Serevi Vanalagi from Rewa Two, the team combined for a winning score of 116 to edge out Verata House on 118.125.

Tovata House finished third with 127.875, while Bau House settled for fourth with 129.125.

The victory capped off a record-breaking 32nd edition of the tournament, which drew 92 players across 23 teams — the highest participation since the event’s inception in 1993 during Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s first term in office.

The tournament, organised by the QVS Old Boys, continues to grow in popularity and inclusivity, bringing together alumni from schools across Fiji.

This year saw entries from eight QVSOB teams, six Marist Old Boys teams, five Suva Grammar Old Scholars teams and one team each from MGM, ACS, Natabua and Labasa College.

Another major highlight was the record participation of 12 women, making up 12 percent of the field — a significant step forward for gender inclusivity in the sport.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commended the diversity and unity displayed throughout the event, noting that while the tournament began as a QVSOB initiative, its growth reflects a wider national spirit.

“This tournament is more than just golf – it’s a platform for former students to reconnect, share ideas, and contribute to the development of our beloved Fiji.”

In the overall competition, the Grammar Lions took out the top spot with a score of 55.38, followed by Marist Two on 55.875 and Rewa Two on 56.75.

The 2025 Druavesi Golf Tournament highlighted the strength of alumni camaraderie and the unifying power of sport setting the stage for an even more competitive and inclusive event next year.

