Chand and Sharma Shine at R.C. Manubhai golf open in Ba

[Photo: Supplied]

The greens of Ba came alive over the weekend as R.C. Manubhai proudly hosted its annual Open Golf Tournament, bringing together a vibrant mix of amateurs, professionals, and community members in a celebration of sport, talent, and unity.

The tournament, known for drawing top local and regional golfers, delivered a thrilling day of action.

In the men’s amateur division, Ashish Chand emerged as the overall winner, narrowly edging out a strong field that included Shakil Pillay, Nitulesh Mali, and Rajen Singh.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Sanjay Sharma clinched the Overall Nett title, with Joeli Dakunimata finishing as runner-up.

The women’s division also delivered standout performances, with Arti Sharma crowned the overall gross winner after an impressive round.

In the professional category, Tomasi Tuivuna claimed top honors, outplaying seasoned competitors Amitesh Chandra and Zoheer Ahmed, who both tied for second place, adding excitement to the final scoreboard.

The tournament was also a platform for rising stars. Nivaan Chand impressed in the junior category, while Mohammed Fawaz took top spot among beginners. ‘

Beyond the competition, the event succeeded in fostering a strong sense of community and camaraderie. R.C. Manubhai thanked all participants, spectators, and organizers for making the event a resounding success.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.