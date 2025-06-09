From Kadavu to the World Stage: Naomi Sivoi’s rise to Rugby League glory

Just two years ago, Naomi Tegu Sivoi was an ordinary student at Richmond Methodist High School in Kadavu.

A rugby league development clinic held at her school in 2023 changed her life forever.

Today, she is part of the Fiji Bulikula side that made history by qualifying for the Rugby League World Cup for the first time.

Sivoi made her international debut in their opening match against Canada during the IRL World series, before helping the side in their 62–4 victory over Nigeria in the final, where she also crossed the try line to score a try.

Her journey to the Bulikula began soon after that life-changing clinic.

Taking a leap of faith, she transferred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School in Suva to pursue her passion for rugby league, joining the Rise Rookie Girls Program, an initiative aimed at empowering young women through the sport.

In 2024, Sivoi made her mark in the FNRLW competition with the Lami Steelers before joining the USP Raiders this year.

She was also among five local players selected to travel to Australia for the Invitational Rising League Talent Program earlier in the year.

It was during this program that Sivoi caught the attention of the Bulikula coaching staff, ultimately earning her place in the national squad.

