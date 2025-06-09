Young Kulas have more to offer – Rodu

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Despite Fiji Young Kulas’ impressive start in the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, Fiji Young Kulas head coach Marika Rodu believes his team has even greater potential to show.

The Fiji Young Kulas won 4-0 over Tahiti in Apia, Samoa.

Rodu reflected on the match, saying that having two goals disallowed could have affected the team’s spirit.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he praised the girls for fighting back and sticking to their game plan.

Looking ahead to their next match, the coach is confident the team will return to the field more composed and with better combinations.

“Come in the next game, we’ll be much stronger, better composed, and accepting the fact that this is a competition and there’s another opponent who also wants to win, it was a physical game today, but I think the girls held their ground today.”



[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Striker Adi Reva, who scored a goal and recently played with the senior women’s team, thanked her family and all the supporters of the Young Kulas.

Fiji’s next game is against Samoa on Monday at 2 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.