Women’s football will be exciting to watch: Wise

The women’s football game lined up this weekend is expected to be exciting and a thriller.

This is according to the Fiji Football Association’s Women’s President.

Susan Wise says the top four teams in the Super Women’s League will be competing, showcasing the immense talent of female footballers.

“They have been preparing well as they are the top four teams and we can expect and watch some good football from tomorrow”

She emphasises that this game will showcase the immense talent possessed by female footballers, urging fans to show their support by attending the matches.

The games will start tomorrow with Labasa Women facing Nadi Women at 2 p.m. before Ba Women battle Rewa Women at 4 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Notably, entry to watch these games will be free.